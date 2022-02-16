SALEM — The Morrow County School District is among a handful of Oregon districts to push back the annual school exclusion day.
The Oregon Health Authority in a press release reported the deadline for parents to provide vaccine records of students is Wednesday, Feb. 16, except for seven counties, including Morrow County.
“We’re trying to get to 100% on this,” Dirk Dirksen, Morrow County School District superintendent, said. By setting back the day, he said, he feels families have more time to get necessary vaccinations.
OHA allowed local public health authorities to set alternate dates this year by which parents must provide vaccine records for their children or be excluded from school. Due to the challenges the COVID-19 omicron variant has presented for local public health departments, schools and families, exclusion day will be March 30 for schools in Douglas County and April 20 for schools in Clackamas, Clatsop, Jefferson, Morrow, Multnomah and Yamhill counties.
County health departments are asking families to update the record at school or day care when the child gets their shots.
Under state law, all children in public and private schools, preschools, Head Start and certified child care facilities must have up-to-date documentation on their required immunizations or have an exemption.
The COVID-19 vaccine is not currently required for children.
Children must have immunizations for the following diseases, or an exemption, to be in compliance with state school immunization laws: diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, polio, measles, mumps, rubella, hepatitis B, hepatitis A, varicella and Hib.
If a child’s school and childcare vaccination records are not up to date on their county’s Exclusion Day date, the child will be sent home.
Parents seeking immunizations for their children should contact their health care provider or local health department or call 211Info — just dial 211 or go to 211info.org.
Many pharmacists can immunize children age 7 and older; contact your neighborhood pharmacy for details.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.