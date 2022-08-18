PENDLETON — Pendleton students can meet their needs for a backpack or other school supplies next week with a school supply giveaway.

The Pendleton Community School Supply Drive and Backpack Giveaway will take place Wednesday, Aug. 24 at Roy Raley Park from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Three local organizations are presenting the event: Blue Mountain Small Engine Repair, Let'er Uber, and Zom-B13.

