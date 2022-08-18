PENDLETON — Pendleton students can meet their needs for a backpack or other school supplies next week with a school supply giveaway.
The Pendleton Community School Supply Drive and Backpack Giveaway will take place Wednesday, Aug. 24 at Roy Raley Park from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Three local organizations are presenting the event: Blue Mountain Small Engine Repair, Let'er Uber, and Zom-B13.
JesseLee Leachman, the creator of Zom-B13, began the giveaway in 2021 with money from his own pocket. Leachman said he purchased between 30-40 backpacks last year for those in need. He had wanted to keep things in 2022 but was lower on funds since buying a house.
That's when he came in contact with Alicia Reynon. The creator of the Let'er Uber group of Uber drivers in Pendleton heard about the situation and wanted to help.
"I put my foot down to the dirt and started doing what I could," Reynon said.
Leachman, Reynon, and James Turk of Blue Mountain Small Engine Repair all met to create a bigger fundraiser — the Community School Supply Drive and Backpack Giveaway. Initially, Leachman said the goal was to have around 50 backpacks. So far, they have 207.
Six donation bins are spread out around the community waiting to receive more backpacks. The spots are at Blue Mountain Small Engine Repair, Prism Botanicals, Courtesy Home Furnishing, the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce, Kind Leaf and the Heritage Station Museum, and are available during business hours at each.
For those who can't drive out to donate physical items, monetary donations are accepted through the Let'er Uber and Zom-B13 Facebook pages. Reynon said those donations go toward purchasing bulk backpack orders.
And it's not just backpacks the group is looking for — it's all school supplies. Reynon said they accept pens, pencils, protractors and other supplies. There also will be hygiene bags complete with toothbrushes, floss and sanitizer.
"The more, the merrier," she said. "We'll accept anything that comes in."
The program's success has led to the group making an event out of the giveaway. When the giveaway begins on Aug. 24 at Roy Raley, there will be a raffle for prizes for those who donated and perhaps even a Pepsi vendor.
The prizes range from a $150 gift certificate to Blue Mountain Small Engine Repair to a custom Let'er Zombie poster from Leachman. With all of these new elements, the event has grown into much more of a spectacle than the humble backpack donation Leachman made the year prior. The Zom-B13 creator said he never thought the event could get bigger than its size in 2021.
"It's all been overwhelming," Leachman said. "After last year, I thought, 'this is the best I'm going to do.'"
Now, the more than 200 backpacks as well as countless other school items will be free to Pendleton school children. With a less than a week remaining until giveaway day, those numbers only can increase. Even with all the success on the operations side, Leachman said at its core, what matters most is making sure children have what they need for school.
"I know some people struggle with the pricing of school supplies," Leachman said, "It can be difficult for them to make decisions on what to get. We're hoping to alleviate that."
