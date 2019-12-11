PENDLETON — Only a few years out from a capital improvement bond, two Pendleton School District-commissioned facility studies gave the school system good marks on its buildings.
“Due to the recent bond passage, the lion’s share of the district’s needs regarding their facilities have been met,” the long range facilities plan concludes. “Security, accessibility, early learning and building systems being their priority.”
The studies don’t recommend any building replacements or expansions, but they do reveal some other facts about the district.
Like which schools are nearly full and which facilities have plenty of room for more.
But maintenance is not direly needed at any district building, with newer facilities like Washington and Sherwood Heights elementary schools literally needing $0 in maintenance.
“I don’t think there was a lot of surprises,” said Michelle Jones, the district’s director of business services.
The studies were done by Scott Marshall, a principal architect for Straightline Architecture, a firm with offices in La Grande and Boise. Over the course of the studies, Marshall examined each facility, its maintenance needs, enrollment and capacity.
Jones said the district commissioned the studies to have something in hand in case school officials sought another bond and a matching grant from the Oregon Department of Education.
The studies revealed that all the elementary schools are nearing their capacity.
While Marshall said some schools, like Washington and Sherwood Heights, could free up space by converting some rooms into classrooms, McKay Creek Elementary School is nearing its 295-student limit.
With about 260 students currently enrolled, the studies state that McKay Creek is at “moderate risk” of exceeding 300 students within 21 years.
But even if that happened, Jones said it wouldn’t automatically require the district to build a bigger McKay.
When the district’s elementary boundaries were redrawn during the construction of the new Washington and Sherwood Heights buildings, Jones said the district intentionally drew McKay Creek’s area smaller because of the other schools’ increased capacity.
If the district encounters an unanticipated surge in the McKay Creek students, Jones said the district could send some children to the other elementary schools or continue to shrink McKay’s boundaries.
But Pendleton’s secondary buildings are less full, indicative of the district’s continued decline in enrollment.
Both Pendleton High School and Sunridge Middle School are only at two-thirds capacity. Jones said those schools use the rest of the classrooms for other functions like computer labs or clubrooms.
Overall, Pendleton’s enrollment is still declining. The district’s December enrollment report shows that Pendleton now serves 2,992 students. While the district typically sees its enrollment slowly decline as the year goes on, Pendleton didn’t see its enrollment dip below 3,000 in the 2018-19 school year until May.
But the studies’ enrollment projections were relatively rosy, with Marshall anticipating slow to moderate growth for every school over the next 20 years.
Some school board members seemed skeptical of Marshall’s projections, and Jones explained why the studies’ data might diverge from what school officials are seeing on the ground.
Jones said enrollment data tends to get less accurate the further out it’s projected, and Marshall’s projections were based on a formula that combines current enrollment numbers and U.S. Census data rather than an intimate knowledge of Pendleton’s youth drain.
Despite an overall good score, the studies still listed some of Pendleton’s maintenance needs.
More exterior building siding at McKay Creek, interior lighting replacements at Sunridge, and a new ceiling and windows at the Pendleton Technology and Trades Center were just some of the deferred maintenance the district could address.
But added all together, these maintenance needs cost millions of dollars, and Jones said it comes down to a question of feasibility.
