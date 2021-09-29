IRRIGON — Irrigon schools were briefly placed in “secure” status on Wednesday, Sept. 29, after a man who fought police briefly escaped, according to a press release from the Morrow County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office later arrested Kevin Alvarez Montelongo, 21, from Irrigon, for disorderly conduct, trespassing, escape, assaulting a police officer and burglary.
The sheriff's office at 2:12 p.m. received a report of a disturbance on Utah Street in Irrigon. Two deputies responded and found Montelongo, who fought the deputies and managed to escape, the sheriff's office reported. The deputies suffered minor cuts on their hands and arms from the fight.
Schools in the area were promptly advised to go into “secure” status because of the incident. Law enforcement from various agencies converged on the area and an ambulance was placed on stand-by.
Officers received tips from witnesses and searched several homes and outbuildings before finding Montelongo in a home on the same street.
The sheriff's office booked Montelongo in the Umatilla County Jail on preliminary bail of $148,500.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.