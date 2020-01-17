UMATILLA COUNTY — Students in the Umatilla School District energy management team will soon have a decision to make, according to District Superintendent Heidi Sipe.
Through the Umatilla School District’s participation in Energy Trust of Oregon’s Strategic Energy Management Program, the district has saved more than $16,000 through changes to energy policies throughout the district, policies that were largely shaped by student action. Due to the students' involvement in the cost savings, they will get a say in how the money is spent, said Sipe.
“The kids take their work seriously,” she said. “They’ve been treated as adults with the same level of voice and same level of buy-in.”
The students in the Umatilla district helped to drive behavioral changes, such as turning off lights and opening blinds for lights rather than using overhead lighting. In addition to behavioral changes, the district invested in technology, such as smart power strips that turn off unused computers and attached devices.
Energy Trust of Oregon’s SEM Program has been in operation in Eastern Oregon for roughly two years and helps businesses to more efficiently manage their energy usage to cut costs and reduce their carbon footprint. Through the program, the Energy Trust provides “energy coaches” and monitoring tools to allow businesses to better track and analyze their energy usage.
Romana Cohen is one of the program’s “energy coaches” and an employee of Stillwater Energy, a Portland-based consulting firm that specializes in strategic energy management. Cohen said that the program provides businesses with the tools they need to help curb their energy use and implement policies that sustain energy savings.
“We help in writing an energy policy and making sure there are specific points of improvement,” she said. “We’re offering an easy plug-in program that ultimately drives cost savings.”
Cohen stressed that consultants and Energy Trust employees work together to form the energy coaching teams, allowing people with different backgrounds to help offer a variety of solutions to energy management.
“We see the community evolving because of the impact on members.” she said. “It’s a combination of people, and energy and buildings.”
The program operates on a revolving yearlong basis and businesses can choose to repeat the program in an effort to drive additional cost savings through the development of more stringent guidelines. Cohen said the goal of the program is to create a level of energy management that is sustainable from year to year, and energy coaches and organizers trade off to allow for new ideas.
Blue Mountain Community College was able to save more than $30,000 in energy costs during their first year in the program, a change that freed up money in the operations budget for the purchase of a new tractor.
According to Dwayne Williams, the director of facilities and grounds at the college, the school is looking to see similar, if not more extensive, savings in their second year in the program.
“It’s been a really good experience, they’re a great resource,” he said.
Williams said that the primary savings have come from adjustment to heating and ventilation controls, as well as behavioral changes among staff to decrease electric use. In October, the community college ran a competition to see which facilities could decrease their energy use the most, something Williams said inspired a lot of people to think differently about how they use energy.
“They all put in a really concerted effort and we had great support from the administration,” he said. “I really think these changes will be sustainable.”
