Schools to Careers provides Pendleton students with opportunity

Kyliee Sanders, 16, takes a tour Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, of the Pendleton Center for the Art with Roberta Lavadour, the center's executive director. Sanders is a junior at Pendleton High School and shadowed Lavadour for the day as part of the School to Careers Program.

 Yasser Marte/East Oregonian

PENDLETON — After several years of delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce’s Schools to Careers Program — or S2C — is in full swing. But its coordinator, Patti Hyatt, said there is room for growth.

“The Schools to Careers program began with Susan Bower and Christina van der Kamp of Eastern Oregon Business Source and the Pendleton School District in 2016,” she said. “The purpose was to develop and increase work-based learning opportunities for regional school districts.”

School to Careers Program coordinator Patti Hyatt of the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce drops off a student for a job shadow Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at the Pendleton Center for the Arts. The program is a partnership between the chamber and Pendleton High School.
Pendleton High School junior Kyliee Sanders, 16, left, receives work instructions Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at the Pendleton Center for the Arts from its executive director, Roberta Lavadour.
Kyliee Sanders, 16, talks about her interest Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, as she helps at the Pendleton Center for the Arts. “Art is a big part of my life,” the Pendleton High School junior said. “Whether it’s doodling on my papers or in an art class, I’ve always done art.”
Kyliee Sanders, 16, left, poses Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, with Roberta Lavadour, executive director of the Pendleton Center for the Arts, during a job shadow. Sanders is a junior at Pendleton High School and participating in the School to Careers Program.
Reporter for the East Oregonian, originally from Miami, Florida, spent the last several years in Tokyo, Japan. Speaks English, French, and a bit of Japanese. Focused on local news, profiles, and food reporting. Passionate about aviation.

