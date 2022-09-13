ATHENA — Skilled seamstress and leatherworker Mary Bonifer of Athena’s Rockin’ B Designs has created clothing, accessories and horse blankets for 38 years. Among her custom products are split skirts, dresses, vests, fringed jackets and signature bags, both leather cross-body and flaxen water containers.

Bonifer, however, may be best known locally for making Round-Up court leathers, the queen and princesses’ matching vests and split skirts.

