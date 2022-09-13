ATHENA — Skilled seamstress and leatherworker Mary Bonifer of Athena’s Rockin’ B Designs has created clothing, accessories and horse blankets for 38 years. Among her custom products are split skirts, dresses, vests, fringed jackets and signature bags, both leather cross-body and flaxen water containers.
Bonifer, however, may be best known locally for making Round-Up court leathers, the queen and princesses’ matching vests and split skirts.
“This year’s leathers are absolutely the most beautiful ever,” said 2022 Round-Up Queen Addie Kilgore of Joseph. “Of course I’m biased, but the craftsmanship that Mary put into them, the attention to small details, are incredible. Never before have pieces been so really thin, which makes them hard to work. It speaks volumes about her work.”
Kilgore further enthused over the leathers’ fit.
“They fit like a glove,” she commented. “Mary took the time to fit each girl perfectly. It’s pretty incredible, since we’re in such a range of sizes, from 5’9” to 5’3”. I just can’t say enough good things about her. Round-Up won’t be the same when she retires. Her work is like nothing else in the world. It’s one of a kind. I could talk about her artistry for hours.”
Bonifer makes a broad range of products, besides rodeo court leathers.
“From full body horse blankets to fitting stars, through the years I have been creating new items for my customers,” Bonifer said. “I came up with the idea for picture bags 15 years ago. It’s still good to me, and they’re great pieces to own.”
Her famous customers include conservationist and equestrienne Joan Embery, abducted heiress Patricia Hearst and award-winning biographer of musicians and singers Holly George-Warren.
Bonifer has outfitted Round-Up queens and princesses from 1996 to 2010 and 2016 to present.
“So this is my 20th year of making leathers for the court,” she said.
Bonifer also helped to outfit arena pickup riders for the Centennial Round-Up in 2010.
“I did the artwork for the wooly chaps,” she said. “(Saddle maker) Blake West did the rest.”
Producing the Round-Up royalty’s leathers is a time-consuming and laborious process.
“Each set requires 50 hours to make,” Bonifer said. “Last year’s Round-Up court leathers required 87 feet of buckstitching, all done by hand,” she said. “The rest was by machine.”
Buckstitching is a technique to join two or more heavy pieces of leather securely along a seam.
After making more than 600 units for rodeos and stores in two and a half months, Bonifer was taking time off in early August.
“I’m giving my phalanges a break,” she said.
Bonifer has made more than 4,000 fringed bags featuring the Round-Up’s “Let ‘Er Buck!” logo.
“It was my idea,” she said. “Now all kinds of bags have the bucking horse, but it was my baby a long time ago.”
At her National Finals Rodeo booth, women admire her flax water bags.
“Then their husbands say they and their grandads used canvas water bags on the ranch,” she reported. “Just not so nice.”
Bonifer was born near Buffalo, New York, and grew up in Tucson, Arizona, and San Diego. Her dad shoveled so much lake-effect snow in the winter of 1956-57 that he moved his family out West to the desert. Then she and her mom went to San Diego.
“I lived at the beach,” she said. “We lived on the bay, near Sea World. Now I live on the Columbia Plateau and love it, too.”
Her brother is a piano tuner in Tucson. He has sold pianos to former Beatles Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney, for whom he tunes.
“Paul wrote a $61,000 check for the first piano,” Bonifer said. “His boss asked, ‘Are you sure that was Paul McCartney?’ He said yes.”
Bonifer switched careers from civil engineering to sewing 38 years ago to stay home with her children.
“I bought this machine 37 years ago for $2,300,” she said. “I can’t tell you how many things I’ve made on it.”
She learned to sew in junior high school, and famed Pendleton saddle maker Duff Severe taught her leather working in 1982, Bonifer said.
“His advice was, don’t ever learn to tool and don’t ever learn to braid,” she said. “You won’t make enough money for the time it takes. I have just the best letter from him.”
Bonifer was able to choose the colors as well as the design of court leathers in just a single year.
“Some court directors are more hands-on and others allow more free rein in design,” she said. “Whatever they want, I’m happy and honored to provide.”
