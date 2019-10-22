UMATILLA COUNTY — Umatilla County Search and Rescue helped two men who were trapped in the snow for most of the weekend.
The sheriff’s office received a call shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday reporting that Reese Merriman, 25, of The Dalles, and Lane Richards, 25, of Hermiston, were stuck in heavy snow on Forest Service Road 3128 in an unheated Razor utility vehicle.
Their cellphone was nearly dead, and the depth of snow prevented the pair from wheeling the UTV back to safety. Neither was dressed for winter weather.
According to a press release issued by the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, Search and Rescue prepared a UTV with snow tracks before volunteer Bob English and Sgt. Dwight Johnson responded to the incident.
They off-loaded the UTV from another vehicle near Thomas Creek and the South Fork of the Umatilla River, and then headed toward Ruckle Junction at around 1:20 a.m. Sunday. Snow drifts ranged from 2 to 5 feet.
The pair drove the UTV within 50 yards of Richards and Merriman at 3:10 a.m. Sunday. Johnson reportedly snowshoed to the men to carve out a walking path through the deep snow.
Richards and Merriman, while cold, were not injured. They were transported to Corporation Guard Station Road, and left for home in private vehicles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.