BAKER CITY — The Baker County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team medics to the site of an ATV crash in the Elkhorn Mountains on Sunday afternoon.
Baker County Dispatch received a call at 1:46 p.m. that an ATV rider had hit a log and was thrown from the vehicle while riding on the Pine Creek Reservoir Road west of Haines, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The rider's name wasn't available as of Monday morning.
Due to the difficult terrain, the Baker County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team was activated. SAR members transported medics to the incident location to treat the victim. The victim was then transported to a local hospital.
"We would like to express our gratitude to Baker County Search and Rescue, Baker Rural Fire Department, Baker City Fire Department, and the private citizens that assisted," a press release from the sheriff's office said.
