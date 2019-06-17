UMATILLA — The search continues Monday morning for two adults missing from a boat on the Columbia River north of the Sand Station Recreation Area.
The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, Morrow County Sheriff’s Office and several other agencies responded Saturday evening to Bobby’s Beach, a small site along Highway 730 near milepost 195, after a caller reported two adults were no longer on a boat that pulled onto shore.
Police identified the missing boaters as Janice Arsenault, 44, of Umatilla, and Trenton Williams, 20, from Idaho.
Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan said rescue boats from multiple agencies arrived to scour the water, including the Umatilla County Fire District, and as word spread of the crisis, as many as 30 private boats participated.
“There was a tremendous number of resources out there Saturday evening until about 1 Sunday morning,” he said.
Law enforcement from nearby counties in Washington also sent personnel, and a local branch of LifeFlight helped the search from overhead. Teams also walked the shoreline looking for any signs.
“It’s like looking for a needles in a haystack,” Rowan said, “only underwater.
Searchers took a break Sunday night and resumed the effort at about 8 a.m. They found nothing and returned again Monday morning.
Information about what happened remained sketchy.
Police said the driver of the boat, Richard Kirkendall, 41, of Hermiston, reported that Arsenault and Williams had been riding on the dive step of the boat while he was driving to shore. Kirkendall noticed they were missing when he arrived on shore, according to police. Rowan said it appears the two adults lacked life jackets.
Some boats have platforms that attach to the rear, but Rowan said no one should be on those when a boat is underway. Likewise, he said, no one should be on the gunnels when a boat is moving.
“Hopefully,” he said, “today we’ll be able to get more answers.”
The East Oregonian will update this story as we gather more information.
