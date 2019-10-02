BAKER CITY — Searchers are navigating a section of the steep and snowy Wallowa Mountains for the fourth straight day looking for signs of a Haines man who went missing while hunting deer over the weekend.
The search for Andrew Dean “Andy” Dennis, 60, is focused on the area around Crater Lake, near East Eagle Creek about 32 air miles northeast of Baker City.
Ground crews are working along with two helicopters in the quest to find Dennis, who relatives say is very familiar with that area.
Dennis’ niece, Candy Sturm, said he has hunted in the area frequently, and has also done guided tours.
“He knows that area like the back of his hand,” Sturm said.
The search started Sunday after relatives told police that Dennis had failed to return from a hunting trip to the East Eagle Creek area.
Searchers found his vehicle at the East Eagle trailhead.
A pair of helicopters, one from the National Guard and one from Baker Aircraft, ferried searchers on Monday to the Crater Lake area, which is reached by a steep 6-mile trail that starts near East Eagle Creek.
In a statement to the Baker City Herald, Dennis’ wife, Patty, expressed her appreciation for “Sheriff Ash and Chuck and Cid Christman for all they have done, they are truly amazing.”
The Christmans are family friends who are also participating in the search, said Sturm, Dennis’ niece.
“The biggest message we would like to get out to the public is how grateful we are for everybody who has been searching by ground and air,” Sturm said. “We are truly thankful for all the shares on social media, nearly 4,000 I think.”
Dennis was accompanied by a small Jack Russell terrier.
In addition to members of the Baker County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue squad, Union County Search and Rescue members are involved, along with Oregon State Police personnel.
Dennis is a white male, 5-foot-5 and 170 pounds, with light brown hair, blue eyes, and a beard and mustache. He was known to be wearing a camouflage baseball cap and possibly a tan coat.
Anyone with information about Dennis’ location should call the Sheriff’s Office at 541-523-6415.
