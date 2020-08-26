HERMISTON — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office suspended its search for Daniel Lincoln, the 37-year-old man missing from Hermiston, at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25, according to a press release.
The sheriff’s office began its search on Aug. 21 after family reported Lincoln missing to Hermiston police on Aug. 20, the release stated, and was called off after 86 hours of search operations and 1,354 miles covered by vehicle.
A ping from Lincoln’s cellphone was located near Soap Hill Road and Bridge Creek Road in the Ukiah area and a possible sighting of Lincoln passing through the North Fork John Day Campground in Grant County was reported on Aug. 20. No other reports of possible sightings have been reported since, the release stated.
“The search will remain suspended unless, and until, new information requiring action is received,” the release stated.
The search for Lincoln included his friends and family, two search and rescue ground teams from the sheriff’s office, other sheriff’s office personnel, along with law enforcement and personnel from the U.S. Forest Service and North Fork of the John Day Ranger District.
Civil Air Patrol conducted a flyover of the search area on Aug. 23 and two more on Aug. 24, and Linda Nave, a volunteer from Heppner, flew over the search area in her personal aircraft on Aug. 25.
Lincoln is described as a white male with red hair, blue eyes, and is 6-foot-1, 230 pounds. He was reported last seen wearing a dark green baseball cap with a subdued American flag, a dark-colored T-shirt, blue jean shorts and brown Romeo shoes with a worn-down sole. He was reportedly driving a black 2010 Jeep G Cherokee SUV with an Oregon license plate of 509GQN and a heart on the back window.
According to an Aug. 24 press release, Lincoln may have also been armed with a revolver.
Anyone with information can contact the Umatilla County dispatch center at 541-966-3651.
