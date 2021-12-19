CONDON — The search for a missing Boardman woman is over.
The Gilliam County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, Dec. 18, reported searchers at 11:10 a.m. that day found the remains of Autumn Jones.
"An investigation is taking place, but foul play does not appear to be a factor and the public is not at risk," according to the post of the sheriff's office Facebook page,
“Our hearts and prayers go out to the family of Autumn Jones,” Sheriff Gary Bettencourt said in the post. “Although this is not the outcome that we had hoped for, this will give some closure to Autumn’s family.”
The sheriff’s office also thanked the numerous agencies and volunteers that assisted the search and rescue efforts.
Jones left her family’s home in Morrow County on Nov. 27. She told her family she was going for a drive. She called her family around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 28 and stated she was lost. Using a cellphone application, her family placed Jones in Wheeler County. Law enforcement searched but did not find Jones.
A mail carrier on Nov. 29 reported seeing Jones’ car, a red 2014 Volkswagen Jetta, near Fossil. Sheriff’s deputies from Wheeler, Morrow and Grant counties coordinated search teams to find Jones in the following days, but the efforts did not find Jones or the car.
Hunters on Dec. 15 found Jones’ empty vehicle in a canyon near Condon. The subsequent search involved more than a dozen sheriff’s offices, search and rescue teams, other agencies and volunteers.
