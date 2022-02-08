PENDLETON — One legacy department store brand name will replace another in downtown Pendleton following a nearly five-year gap.
Charles Denight, the associate director of the Pendleton Development Commission, confirmed Sears Hometown Store, a spinoff of the national department store chain that focuses on appliances, tools, mattresses and other home goods, is moving into the space at 124 S. Main St., which has been vacant since J.C. Penney Co. closed the retail space in 2017.
Several washing machines now are visible from the main entrance, although no one appeared to be in the building during the late morning or mid-afternoon Monday, Feb. 7. Sears Hometown already is advertising four part-time positions online.
Denight said the new Sears Hometown store could increase foot traffic on a part of Main Street that has had several empty storefronts in recent years. Following J.C. Penney’s closure, two neighboring businesses — Wicked Kitty Tattoo and Piercing and Mosa — also shut down. At 41,000 square feet, the former J.C. Penney space is much larger than most retail and restaurant spaces on Main Street. Before the Hometown moved, Denight said he had talked with the building owners about filling the space with multiple vendors.
But with a future tenant now set, Pendleton residents soon will get their first look at Sears Hometown, a much different store than the main chain of Sears department stores. According to the White Mountain Independent in Arizona, Sears Hometown spun off from the main company in 2012. In 2021, there were about 312 Hometown stores across the country, mostly in rural areas and each operated by independent contractors.
While 124 S. Main St. is large for downtown Pendleton, it’s too small to house the full-fledged department stores Sears and J.C. Penney operate at malls and shopping centers. While the Pendleton J.C. Penney did stock some home goods like its larger brethren, most of the store’s floor space was dedicated to apparel.
Before its closure, the Pendleton J.C. Penney prominently displayed its status as the oldest J.C. Penney in its original location in the country. Like all traditional department stores, J.C. Penney Co. has shrunk as it faced growing competition from big box stores and online retailers.
Pendleton seemed to defy that trend at first. In 2015, Jager Development signed a 15-year lease with J.C. Penney as the Pendleton store looked to make some improvements to the space’s interior and shift its focus to women’s apparel. But Pendleton couldn’t fight off the headwinds forever. Just two years after signing a new lease, the corporation ended the Pendleton store’s 106-year tenure along with more than 130 branches.
When it opens in the coming weeks, Sears Hometown will join Western Auto Home & Appliance as one of the only places to buy large appliances such as washing machines, although Aaron’s does offer appliances for rent. Umatilla County also is getting its first Sears Hometown location since Hermiston saw its Hometown store close in 2020. Early this year, community groups briefly turned the former Sears building in Hermiston into a daytime warming shelter for the unhoused.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.