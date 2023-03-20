Abigayle McIntosh, left, leads her sister, Lisa Faye Gavin-McIntosh, down a hill March 3, 2023, at a site in the Blue Mountains in Eastern Oregon after clearing a patch of latit latit — wild celery. The First Food is known to grow on the side of hills in between large rocks. Diggers use kapins, large curved metal spikes with handles, to loosen the roots of harvested plants from the earth without harming the plant or surrounding ground.
Jill-Marie Gavin/Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission
Tribes of the Columbia Plateau harvest latit latit, Lomatium greyi, or wild celery, in late winter/early spring of each year. It is the First Food that begins the season of traditional feasts honoring harvested foods.
Jill-Marie Gavin/Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission
From left, gatherers Leanne Alexander, Trish McMichael, Trinette Minthorn and Beth Looney stop for a lunch break at the traditional latit latit harvesting ground March 3, 2023, in the foothills of the Blue Mountains in Eastern Oregon.
Jill-Marie Gavin/Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission
Trish McMichael, left, holds out a bag of latit latit — wild celery — as Sequoia Tias, center, holds her wapas (woven basket gatherers uses to hold their harvested First Foods) and transfers the latit latit to later be given away. Sallymae Wilson, right, helps Sequoia keep her latit latit separate from the other plants gathered for the feast. March 5, 2023, at the Mission Longhouse.
Jill-Marie Gavin/Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission
Abigayle McIntosh, left, leads her sister, Lisa Faye Gavin-McIntosh, down a hill March 3, 2023, at a site in the Blue Mountains in Eastern Oregon after clearing a patch of latit latit — wild celery. The First Food is known to grow on the side of hills in between large rocks. Diggers use kapins, large curved metal spikes with handles, to loosen the roots of harvested plants from the earth without harming the plant or surrounding ground.
Jill-Marie Gavin/Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission
Tribes of the Columbia Plateau harvest latit latit, Lomatium greyi, or wild celery, in late winter/early spring of each year. It is the First Food that begins the season of traditional feasts honoring harvested foods.
Jill-Marie Gavin/Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission
From left, gatherers Leanne Alexander, Trish McMichael, Trinette Minthorn and Beth Looney stop for a lunch break at the traditional latit latit harvesting ground March 3, 2023, in the foothills of the Blue Mountains in Eastern Oregon.
Jill-Marie Gavin/Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission
Trish McMichael, left, holds out a bag of latit latit — wild celery — as Sequoia Tias, center, holds her wapas (woven basket gatherers uses to hold their harvested First Foods) and transfers the latit latit to later be given away. Sallymae Wilson, right, helps Sequoia keep her latit latit separate from the other plants gathered for the feast. March 5, 2023, at the Mission Longhouse.
Jill-Marie Gavin/Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission
From left Jolie Wendt, Trish McMichael, Anna King and Annie Warren gather March 5, 2023, at the Mission Longhouse kitchen to begin preparation for the Umatilla tribes' annual Celery Feast.
Jill-Marie Gavin/Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission
MISSION — Members of the confederated Umatilla tribes recently held their annual Celery Feast.
As spring nears, members of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation prepare for their season of feasts. Latit latit — Lomatium grayi, wild celery — is one of the first plants tribes of the Columbia Plateau harvest each spring.
Traditional gatherers of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation on March 3 traveled to the foothills of the Blue Mountains to harvest latit latit, according to the Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission.
After a day of digging, under Trish McMichael, lead cook for the occasion, they took it to the Mission Longhouse to prepare it to for the feast on March 5. The feast started with a traditional Washat, or seven drum ceremony, followed by lunch.
Photojournalist Annie Warren and reporter Anna King from Northwest Public Broadcasting joined the gatherers. Tribal elders shared with them why this First Food is a sacred gift to the Plateau tribes and why it should be protected by everyone who calls this place home.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.