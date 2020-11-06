MILTON-FREEWATER — A second person has been arrested for manslaughter following a fatal crash at a Milton-Freewater intersection on Oct. 29, according to a press release.
The Milton-Freewater Police Department arrested Charles Wesley Falconer, 38, on charges of first-degree manslaughter, reckless endangerment and reckless driving.
According to Milton-Freewater police, Falconer was being chased in his vehicle by Christopher Spyridon Avlonitis while driving northbound on North Columbia Street on Oct. 29, when Avlonitis collided with Falconer in the intersection of Northeast Fifth Avenue.
Christy Renee Breeding, who was a passenger in Falconer’s vehicle, was ejected during the crash and died at the scene from her injuries. She was 52 years old.
Falconer was hospitalized following the crash, along with a woman whose vehicle was hit while stopped at a red light.
Avlonitis was arrested in the hours after the crash and was indicted on Wednesday, Nov. 4, for first-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault, reckless driving and recklessly endangering another person.
Both men are currently being held at the Umatilla County Jail in Pendleton. Avlonitis' bail is set at $300,000 and he's scheduled for arraignment on Friday, Nov. 6.
