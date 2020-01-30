MILTON-FREEWATER — The second suspect in a string of armed robberies in Milton-Freewater has been arrested and arraigned on 10 felony charges, Milton-Freewater Police Chief Doug Boedigheimer announced in a press release Thursday.
The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office initially arrested Jonathan Lee McDonald, 31, on Jan. 19 for a parole violation. A grand jury later indicted him on Jan. 22 on three counts of first-degree robbery, four counts of second-degree robbery, and one count each of second-degree burglary, second-degree arson and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Court documents show McDonald was arraigned in the Umatilla County Circuit Court on Jan. 23. He entered a not guilty plea to all charges.
Of the 10 charges, eight are for McDonald’s alleged role in robbing the First Stop Mart on Highway 11 near Milton-Freewater on the morning of Jan. 3. One count of first-degree robbery and another of second-degree burglary stem from separate incidents on Jan. 5.
Court records show McDonald is a convicted felon with a long criminal history dating back to 2006 when he pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary.
Michael James Metcalfe, 19, was arrested and pleaded not guilty to 10 felony charges last week for his own connection to the three robberies. Court records revealed Metcalfe was already in custody but had been released from jail “due to overpopulation” less than 24 hours before allegedly robbing the store with McDonald.
In the First Stop Mart incident, the two are accused of stealing a woman’s car, working together to rob the store at gunpoint, fleeing in the vehicle and leaving it torched in an orchard about a mile from the scene.
The sheriff’s office led the investigation into the First Stop Mart robbery, Boedigheimer wrote in the press release, while the additional charges against Metcalfe and McDonald were “the result of a complex investigation by MFPD.”
Both Metcalfe and McDonald are lodged at the Umatilla County Jail in Pendleton. Metcalfe is being held on $500,000 bail, while McDonald’s bail is set at $750,000.
As a Measure 11 crime, first-degree robbery carries a mandatory minimum sentence of seven years and six months.
The release asks that anyone with information regarding these robberies, or other local area robberies, to contact Det. Morgan Dunlap with the Milton-Freewater Police Department at 541-938-8236.
