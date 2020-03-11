UMATILLA COUNTY — The Oregon Health Authority announced four new presumptive cases of COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon, including a second resident from Umatilla County.
The second Umatilla County "presumptive positive" case was a close contact of the first resident who tested positive for the virus on March 2, according to OHA.
On Tuesday, the first Umatilla County "presumptive positive" case of COVID-19 was confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Umatilla County Public Health Director Joe Fiumara said Wednesday.
"We received information yesterday evening, so that is a set piece," Fiumara said at the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday morning. "Beyond that, we are still doing follow up with individuals as needed, and watching and monitoring, and receiving calls."
Both the Washington and Oregon State Public Health Laboratory have the ability to test the virus, but the state is referring to each case as “presumptive” until the CDC can confirm the diagnosis on a retest.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the Oregon Health Authority has announced 19 confirmed or "presumptive positive" cases of COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus, and plans to release the more pending test results sometime this week. Another 232 people were being monitored for symptoms in the state as of Wednesday morning.
It's unknown how many, if any, of the pending tests and people being monitored for symptoms reside in Umatilla County.
"As it gets into some of the specific information regarding the people under monitoring or investigation, we are trying not to identify numbers county by county for confidentiality reasons," Fiumara said. "We're really tying to reference state numbers when it comes to that."
The other cases announced Wednesday were in Polk, Marion and Deschutes counties.
According to OHA, the state is working alongside Polk, Marion, Umatilla and Deschutes counties to identify and isolate any individuals who may have been in close contacts with the cases in the last 14 days.
“I know it’s difficult to learn that we are seeing more active community spread of COVID-19, but this is something we’ve been expecting,” said Dean Sidelinger, OHA health officer and state epidemiologist. “It’s a good reminder to take steps to protect yourself, and vulnerable friends and family members, by washing your hands, covering your coughs and sneezes, and staying home if you’re sick.”
Health officials continue to urge all Oregonians to take steps to protect those who are most vulnerable to complications from COVID-19. Those considered “high risk” include adults 60 and older, or anyone with a serious health condition, including lung or heart problems, kidney disease, or diabetes, or anyone who has a suppressed immune system.
The state health department first announced on March 2 that a Umatilla County resident had been diagnosed with a presumptive case of COVID-19 after attending a youth basketball game at the Weston Middle School gym. The confirmed case is also an employee of Wildhorse Resort & Casino.
At the time, it was the third documented case in Oregon and the first in the region.
Three additional samples from Umatilla County residents sent for testing at the Washington State Public Health Lab came back negative March 5.
COVID-19 is characterized by mild symptoms including a runny nose, sore throat, cough, and fever. Illness can be more severe and fatal for some people, and can lead to pneumonia or breathing difficulties.
This particular coronavirus strain has only spread in people since December 2019. The virus is spread from one person to another through the air by coughing and sneezing, close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands, and touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes.
