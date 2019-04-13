UMATILLA - Oregon State Police reported a semi driver died Friday night in a crash near Umatilla.
State police troopers and other emergency personnel responded to the report of a single semi crash at approximately 9:40 p.m. on Interstate 82 near milepost 10. The preliminary investigation revealed the semi was eastbound when it left the highway and overturned.
The driver died at the scene. A helicopter ambulance flew the passenger to Kadlec Regional Medical Center, Richland, Washington.
The crash and investigation closed the interstate for approximately 5 hours.
State police did not reveal the identities of the victims.
