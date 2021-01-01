PENDLETON — A single vehicle crash Thursday, Dec. 31, on Interstate 84 left one person dead, according to a press release from the Oregon State Police.
Chauncey Rife, 41, of Midvale, Utah, was eastbound on Interstate 84 near milepost 238 when his Freightliner CMV left the roadway, the release said. Investigators believe Rife possibly had a medical event before the crash.
The crash occurred shortly before 10:30 a.m.
OSP was assisted at the scene by the Umatilla Tribal Fire Department and Oregon Department of Transportation.
