ATHENA — Oregon State Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Athena, announced Tuesday he will seek re-election to the Oregon Senate for another four-year term.
Hansell, a former Umatilla County commissioner, is reaching the conclusion of his second term representing District 29.
“There is still work that needs to be done and I am ready to return to Salem to continue where we’ve left off,” Hansell said in a written statement. “Representing Senate District 29 in the Oregon Senate has been an honor and I am ready to serve for another term.”
Senate District 29 consists of Wallowa, Union, Umatilla, Morrow, Gilliam and Sherman counties and part of Wasco County. Hansell served as a Umatilla County commissioner for 30 years before he was first elected as a senator in 2012
The announcement stated Hansell’s accomplishments during his time in the Senate, including funding for vital irrigation projects in the Umatilla Basin; funding for a pair of health centers in Elgin and Enterprise; funding to restore the Wallowa Lake Dam; funding for the FARM II Project at Blue Mountain Community College, Pendleton; and funding for a mental health crisis wing at the Umatilla County Jail that will serve all of northeast Oregon.
Hansell said when Rep. Greg Walden of Oregon, a senior Republican on an influential House committee, announced he would not seek re-election in 2020, he considered a run for the vacant seat.
“After talking with family and friends, I have decided not to seek the Republican nomination as the next congressional representative for our area. It is humbling to have received calls and e-mails from people encouraging me to run,” he said. “Greg leaves big shoes to fill and I am confident that the voters of the 2nd District will elect a representative who will continue where Greg has left off.”
