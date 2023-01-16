MORROW COUNTY — Oregon U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley met Sunday, Jan. 15, with homeowners in Boardman and Irrigon to discuss high nitrate levels in private wells across Morrow County.
“It first came up in a town hall, a county commissioner raised it," he said. "I was familiar with the issue of nitrates in the midwest being a problem. It immediately rang bells of concern for me. Now we have the money to really come to understand the scope of the nitrate problem and hopefully get some planning toward the right solution.”
After months of research by his team, Merkley, a Democrat, was able to use collected data to procure a $1.7 million in a federal grant to investigate the full scale of the nitrate contamination and to find a workable solution.
“You have to start by understanding the scope of the problem,” Merkley said. “How many families are affected? Can you drill a well deep enough to get to a water level that's not contaminated with nitrates? Can you run the city water out to these homes? Are we talking about 40 families or 400 families, both within the urban growth boundary or outside of it? This is at least a really serious step toward setting the stage for a solution.”
The Oregon Health Authority states that nitrate levels must be below 10 parts-per-million, or 10 milligrams per liter, or can result in an increased risk of recurring respiratory infections, thyroid dysfunction and negative reproductive outcomes, such as spontaneous abortion and methemoglobinemia, the so-called "blue baby syndrome." High nitrate levels also can contribute to increased cancer rates, particularly stomach and bladder cancers.
Some homeowners in Boardman and Irrigon have had their wells tested with nitrate levels above 50 parts per million, more than five times the danger threshold.
“We are really thankful that Merkley was aware of the issue and has already gone to Congress to get $1.7 million for basic research to look for a long-term source of safe water,” Oregon Rural Action Executive Director Kristin Anderson said. “That's long term. Right now we need Gov. (tina) Kotek to come here and make sure that people can have water until testing shows if the people's wells are safe to tap.”
Anderson and Oregon Rural Action have focused their attention on working with local residents to build a complete picture of the problem. Anderson estimated only 14% of wells that should be tested have been, and that has resulted in 171 homes requiring water delivery from their cities.
“We need to have government contact and make sure that people can have safe water now,” Anderson said. “We need free water deliveries until the testing of the well shows that the water is safe. We need enough water for basic drinking, cooking and brushing your teeth.”
Mike Anderson owns a home in Boardman and was Merkley's first stop. Anderson said he has lived on the property for 30 years and has installed filters and a reverse osmosis system to bring down the nitrate levels in his well. Despite those efforts, Anderson’s well still tests at a nitrate level of 46 parts per million.
“It comes from the food manufacturers,” Mike Anderson said. “When they process things like potatoes, it’s the chemicals that come off the taters, water from the processing plants, stuff like that, that’s where the nitrates come from. The nitrates get into the wastewater of the plant, and it gets dumped. We’ve had wastewater bubbling out in fields for over two years.”
He now is working with a group of neighbors and Oregon Rural Action to bring the issue before Kotek, explaining that gubernatorial intervention is long overdue.
“The state has known about the nitrate levels for over 30 years,” Kristin Anderson said. “The federal government got involved three years ago. So we’ve been waiting for three years, waiting for 30 years to clean up this water so we can finally drink safely. You know, we need to grow food. We need these jobs, but we also need clean water, and it's going to be complicated to find the long-term solution.”
In hopes of progressing toward a solution, Merkley committed to bringing a letter from the Boardman community addressed to the governor regarding the issue and bringing his concerns over nitrate contamination to her attention.
“There are solutions to this,” Merkley said. “Let’s find out the full of this issue and figure out what will work best where.”
