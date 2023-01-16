MORROW COUNTY — Oregon U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley met Sunday, Jan. 15, with homeowners in Boardman and Irrigon to discuss high nitrate levels in private wells across Morrow County.

“It first came up in a town hall, a county commissioner raised it," he said. "I was familiar with the issue of nitrates in the midwest being a problem. It immediately rang bells of concern for me. Now we have the money to really come to understand the scope of the nitrate problem and hopefully get some planning toward the right solution.”

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Reporter

Reporter for the East Oregonian, originally from Miami, Florida, spent the last several years in Tokyo, Japan. Speaks English, French, and a bit of Japanese. Focused on local news, profiles, and food reporting. Passionate about aviation.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.