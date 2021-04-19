SALEM — Oregon would join all states west of Texas that allow pharmacists to fill prescriptions and provide services via telephone and electronic devices, under a bill approved by the Senate on a 29-1 vote Monday, April 19. It now goes to the House.
Senate Bill 629, sponsored by Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Athena, would build on lessons he said have been learned out of the pandemic.
“The pandemic has made us realize that many services we depend on can be provided online or over the phone,” he said in a statement after the vote. “We can leverage these tools to expand access to health care for rural, elderly, and disabled Oregonians. This is a chance for Oregon to evolve in our delivery of health care.”
Hansell said many rural towns do not have a pharmacist, requiring long distances for patients to get prescriptions filled. Most states in the West, with long distances between medical facilities, already allow for wider use of telephones and computers to relay information to fill prescriptions. Oregon still limits the authority of pharmacists to communicate electronically with pharmacy technicians and customers in order to fill orders.
