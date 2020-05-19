SALEM — Bill Hansell, R-Athena, won the 29th District State Senate Republican primary Tuesday night, easily defeating challenger Garison Lee Alger in the 29th District State Senate Republican primary, according to the Oregon Secretary of State's website.
Hansell took 93.07% of the votes cast as of 9 p.m., easily outdistancing Alger, who has received just 6.89%.
As of 9 p.m., 7,855 votes had been counted.
Hansell is in his eighth year as a senator for District 29, which includes Umatilla, Morrow, Wallowa, Union, Gilliam, Sherman and half of Wasco counties. Hansell served for 30 years as a Umatilla County commissioner.
Alger, a Pendleton carpenter, filed Feb. 5 to run in the Republican primary. According to his filing paperwork, Alger is a Pendleton High School graduate with experience in construction, flooring, metal fabrication and customer service.
