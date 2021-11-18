Chuck Sams

Chuck Sams, a former interim executive director of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, received a unanimous vote Thursday night, Nov. 18, 2021, from the U.S. Senate as the director of the National Park Service.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate in a unanimous vote Thursday night, Nov. 18, approved the nomination of Chuck Sams as National Park Service director.

Sams is a former longtime administrator for the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation near Pendleton and the former area representative on the Pacific Northwest Electric Power and Conservation Planning Council.

The vote came after U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, went to the Senate floor and asked the Senate to pass the nomination by unanimous consent, according to a press release from Wyden's office.

"Chuck Sams is the right nominee to lead the National Park Service as it addresses these challenges. I know Chuck. He is hardworking. He is committed," Wyden said in the press release. "Chuck is a role model in the stewardship of American land and waters, wildlife and history. And now thanks to the Senate's unanimous decision to confirm his nomination, Congress and parkgoers will have someone steady and experienced to rely on in the years ahead."

