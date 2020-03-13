HERMISTON — The Harkenrider Senior Activity Center will only be offering meals for pick-up on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The senior center had announced on Thursday afternoon that it was closing until April 8, stating that "usual meals" would be available for pick-up instead.
On Friday, the senior center clarified that meals for pick-up will only be available on Tuesdays and Thursdays, if seniors call 541-567-3582 before 11 a.m. Meals on Wheels deliveries are also available on Tuesdays and Thursdays by calling before 10 a.m.
