The Harkenrider Senior Activity Center is now serving five meals per week.
The senior center in Hermiston had previously served lunch Tuesdays and Thursdays, but expanded to all weekdays starting May 1.
On Friday, about 15 seniors were enjoying a meal together. Tuesdays and Thursdays usually see anywhere from 40 to 100 meals served, but senior center members said they expect the numbers to start picking up on other days of the week as word spreads and people adjust their schedules.
“It’s been hit and miss,” cook Karen Blair said.
Beve Dahlin said she was enjoying the chance to get out and socialize over lunch more days of the week. She said she thought it was a particularly good opportunity for widowers who had trouble cooking for themselves, and hoped to see more men there in the future.
She was eating with senior center board president Irene Miller, who said she knows not everyone can come five days a week but the senior center board wanted people to have that option.
“I hope that it will grow,” she said. “That’s our dream.”
In the kitchen, Blair was serving up a meal of soup or salad with a sandwich and slice of cake, with the help of her “right arm” Mariza Sharpe. While Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays feature a rotating menu of items like meatloaf and plenty of sides, they plan to stick to a salad bar every Monday and sandwiches on Friday with a choice of two soups.
The social aspect of senior center meals is important, but Blair said it also helps seniors save money.
“You can’t go anywhere for $4 for lunch,” she said.
Meals at the Harkenrider Center are now served noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to seniors age 60 or older and their guests. Meals on Wheels also delivers food on Tuesdays and Thursdays to seniors who call 541-567-3582 before 10 a.m. to request it. Meals are $4.
