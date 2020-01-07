PENDLETON — A long-planned service members memorial in Pendleton moved a step toward completion.
The Pendleton Arts Committee met Friday to narrow down the list of finalists for the collaborative art installation at the site of the disused fountain near the intersection of Highway 11 and Southeast Court Avenue. The memorial, which will feature an arrangement of basalt columns and medallions from the five service branches, will be anchored by an artistic work in the center of the space.
Earlier last year, the Pendleton Arts Committee put out a request for qualification on “multiple art-focused websites” and received responses from 27 artists for the memorial artwork. Of the 27 artists, the committee has narrowed the list down to seven, with the aim of consolidating the list to three artists at their next meeting on Jan. 16.
“It’s a learning experience, we haven’t done this before,” said Charles Denight, the volunteer chair of the Pendleton Arts Committee. “There’s a lot of good artists.”
While Denight said that the Pendleton Arts Committee is excited to move forward on the art installation, they are working to navigate the public bidding process and find artists that that best fit the nature of the project. The current selection includes four artists from Colorado, two from California and one from Washington, though the committee will not release names until they notify the prospective artists of their selection.
“We have a process for narrowing them down, but we are trying to be flexible about how we do it,” Denight said. “We’re in the quarterfinal round.”
Once three finalists are selected, the Pendleton Arts Committee will invite the artists to Pendleton to see the town and meet with the committee and veterans to help inspire the design.
The project, a collaborative effort between the Pendleton Arts Committee, the city of Pendleton and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Let ‘er Buck Post 922, has been several years in the making. From its inception roughly 2-1/2 years ago, the project has received support in the form of a set of five service branch medallions purchased by the city in 2018, and a $37,364 grant from the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department in May 2019. The project’s basalt columns were donated to the Pendleton VFW by a business in Washington state.
Although the project has received support from various government entities, the committee is looking at ways to extend its roughly $125,000 budget through memorial brick sales or other community fundraising. In speaking with other cities about their projects, the committee found that artists often came back with costs above what had initially been budgeted.
“A number of cities talked about how production costs exceeded the budget,” Denight said. “We’ll have to do some fundraising to get ahead of that.”
Johnny Blagg, an Air Force veteran and a member of Pendleton VFW, said that he hopes the memorial will serve as more than just a veterans memorial, but rather a place that can honor all facets of those affiliated with the military, even those not in uniform.
“It’s not uncommon to have service memorials for time periods or people,” he said. “I wanted something bigger that represents the whole of the military services.”
Sticking with the inclusive theme, the committee is looking at installing a more representative art piece rather than something such as a figurative statue, Denight said. The art piece will serve as the centerpiece to the ring of basalt columns that are already in place.
“The most important audience will be the veterans,” Denight said.
In addition to honoring all who serve their country, Blagg wants to ensure the project is accessible to all by maintaining the current ramp access to the fountain and ensuring that plaques and artwork are accessible to those of all abilities.
“It will stay accessible to everyone. It’s for everyone to see and experience,” he said. “A quiet place to go and reflect.”
While the basalt columns are already in place, and the VFW aims to affix the service medallions in the spring, the art installation will not be completed until April 2021, according to Denight.
“This thing is going to be there for 100 years or more,” he said. “We want it to be something special for everyone.”
