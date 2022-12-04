PENDLETON — Sgt. Diana Juarez loves her new job recruiting for the Oregon Army National Guard in Pendleton.
"I grew up in Hermiston, so I'm used to a small town," she said. "It's not like Portland. Here on Main Street, I have nothing to complain about. People are friendly and relaxed."
Juarez has been on the job three weeks.
"I'm full time in recruitment and retention," she said. "But I regard the work as career opportunity guidance or post-secondary education or job training path selection, whether to trade school, two-year college or university. It's not just to enlist, but to help with other things. I love to help out high school kids or adults who want a job change."
Juarez has been in the Guard since 2015, but this is her first time in this position.
"I served part time in the military police," she said. "My full time civilian job was in Umatilla County Fair as an administrative assistant."
Juarez married in 2021. The couple has a six month old Dobermann puppy and participate in family events, such as attending her brothers' wrestling matches and helping to care for her youngest brother, a toddler.
"I loved this organization," she said, "but after a short deployment, I was considering hanging up my boots. I wondered how could I help others? This job was perfect. I could guide people through career paths and point out benefits, which nobody told me about."
Juarez didn't realize the National Guard could pay for school until three years after joining. Her new job has changed her attitude toward the Guard.
"When I joined about a year out of high school, I wanted to get out of debt," she said. "I was going to Portland State. Enlisting was more of a career move, gain experience, meet people, socialize and go to school."
Now on deployment and in drills, she has seen the good the Guard does for its communities, state and nation.
"The Guard can give you real world experience, but we present both sides, with all details, whether military or civilian," Juarez said. "The teams always work as pairs, with fellow recruiters from Hermiston, Milton-Freewater and the Dalles. We have fun. A lot goes into this job."
Juarez said she loves working in Pendleton. Everyone she has talked with, from the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce to schools, has been welcoming.
"It's a great environment," she said. "Not just the security. It's more relaxed. I can go to an event not in uniform."
The 2014 Hermiston High School graduate's own future plan is to be a pediatric nurse, ideally in oncology. She said she has an associate of arts degree from Blue Mountain Community College.
"But I need nursing prerequisites, so maybe a year and a half more," she said.
Besides, work, school and family, Juarez said she also volunteers in her church.
Juarez said she has done it all in the Guard.
"The unit has fought fires, helped in the riots, helped kids," she said. "I love helping people."
