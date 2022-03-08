The remains of Shearer's Foods, Hermiston, lay twisted and smoldering Feb. 23, 2022, a day after an explosion and fire. Shearer’s Foods CEO Bill Nictakis announced Tuesday, March 8, the company cannot quickly rebuild the facility and is ending the employment of the 230 people who worked there.
HERMISTON — The devastating fire last month at the Shearer’s Foods facility in Hermiston has led the company to end employment of the men and women who worked there.
Shearer’s Foods CEO Bill Nictakis made the announcement in a press release Tuesday, March 8.
“After assessing the damage, it’s clear that the destruction is too great to quickly rebuild and begin production in the near term,” according to Nictakis. “Unfortunately, it would take at least 15-18 months before we could resume production. We have not yet decided the future of the Shearer’s Hermiston site. This has led to the very difficult decision to end employment for our team members.”
The company has reported it employed 230 people at the plant.
Nictakis stated the company is “exploring opportunities to relocate team members interested in working in our other plants” and has “provided a severance and benefits continuation package to recognize the effort and tenure that has gone into making the site successful over the past years.”
He continued, “We will do everything we can to support our Shearer’s family during this transition.”
According to the press release, Shearer’s Foods leaders have been working with organizations in the community to plan events that will benefit its former employees, such as food drives, family activities and job fairs.
“We will continue to provide counseling services to those affected,” according to the press release, “and will do what we can to help them find other employment.”
Nictakis also thanked the firefighters, medics and law enforcement officer who responded to the explosion and fire on Feb. 22 that destroyed the facility, and he stated Shearer’s Foods appreciated the “outpouring of support” it has received from community businesses and local government representatives.
“Please continue to put our Shearer’s Hermiston family in your thoughts through this difficult time,” Nictakis concluded.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.