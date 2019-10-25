HERMISTON — Smoke filled the sky on South Highway 395 Friday morning as Umatilla County Fire District 1 arrived to a structure fire on Cherry Lane, near the Hermiston Veterans of Foreign Wars building.
According to Battalion Chief Ed Clark, a shed behind a home caught fire after 10:30 a.m. on Friday. He said by the time firefighters arrived, flames were shooting in the air.
The fire was put out within 10 minutes, but the shed was a complete loss. No one was injured in the fire, and the blaze did not spread to the nearby home.
Clark said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.