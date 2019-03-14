Two Umatilla County Sheriff's Deputies rescued a 10-year-old boy on Saturday after he was injured while riding a snowmobile at Jubilee Lake in the Blue Mountains.
The boy was thought to have a broken leg and was transferred to a Walla Walla hospital.
According to a Umatilla County Sheriff's Office press release, the boy had ridden over a berm, become airborne and fallen down a 15- to 20-foot embankment. His snowmobile struck a tree, and he was thrown from the machine.
The two deputies, Rick Carter and Jonathan Roberts, were on a snowmobile patrol in the area when they found the accident. It had occurred just a few minutes before the deputies arrived, and the boy's parents were with him. The boy was lying in the trees and was in a lot of pain.
While the deputies were trying to rescue the boy, two young men stopped by and helped. The four men together used a winch on the sheriff's office utility task vehicle to slowly pull the boy up the embankment. They transported the boy in the UTV for 15 miles, and an ambulance met them at the highway to take the boy to a hospital in Walla Walla.
The sheriff's office said the help of the two citizens allowed the deputies to concentrate on getting medical help for the boy, and thanked them for stopping.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.