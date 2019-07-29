UMATILLA — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office reported it is attempting to find a Hermiston man who may be suicidal.
The sheriff’s office in a Monday morning news release stated deputies responded Sunday around 1 p.m. to the area near the nature trails just north of Third Street and Scapplehorn Road along the Columbia River in Umatilla after a citizen who was picking blackberries found a stack of clothing, a cellphone and a wallet with identification belonging to Jason Edward Moore, 45, along with a suicide note.
Marine deputies searched the water and deputies also responded to Moore's last known address in Hermiston. Associates of Moore reported they had not seen him since July 9 and his current whereabouts were unknown.
The sheriff's office reported it considers Moore is missing and possibly in danger and asked anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 and reference case No. 19-1027.
