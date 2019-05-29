PENDLETON — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Toni Renee Brown, 21, of Pendleton, was the victim in the recent fatal crash near Pendleton.
The sheriff’s office Tuesday at about 8:30 a.m. responded to a report of a single-vehicle rollover off Mill Road near Hoeft Road south of Pendleton. Deputies found a maroon Chevrolet Malibu was resting on its top on Hoeft Road, which is a two-lane, gravel road.
Brown was the driver and only occupant, according to the sheriff’s office, and she was dead before deputies and medics arrived.
The sheriff’s office also reported the crash likely occurred several hours before its discovery and possibly during the night.
The Malibu apparently lost traction and the driver overcorrected, which caused the car to skid and roll over.
The sheriff’s office also reported it is awaiting for the results of toxicology tests to determine if alcohol was a factor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.