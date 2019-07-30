UMATILLA COUNTY — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office reported two local men — Jason Edward Moore and Casey Hale — are missing in separate cases.
Deputies around 1 p.m. Sunday responded to the area near the nature trails just north of Third Street and Scapplehorn Road along the Columbia River in Umatilla after a citizen who was picking blackberries found a stack of clothing, a cellphone and a wallet with identification belonging to Moore, 45, along with a suicide note.
Marine deputies searched the water and while others checked Moore’s last known address in Hermiston. Associates of Moore reported they had not seen him since July 9 and his current whereabouts were unknown.
The sheriff’s office reported it considers Moore is missing and possibly in danger, and asked anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact the 24-hour dispatch center and reference case No. 19-1027.
In the second case, Hale, 18, of Milton-Freewater, is missing.
The sheriff’s office reported Hale was last seen on Friday at around 11 a.m. He was driving a black 2013 Ford Edge on Mill Creek Road, near Camp Kiwanis at the Oregon-Washington boarder. The vehicle was found unoccupied and crashed approximately 20 feet off the roadway near 61463 Mill Creek Road.
Hale is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds, with brown hair and a beard.
The sheriff’s office advised anyone with information to call the 24-hour dispatch center and reference case No. 19-1011.
A third man, Dylan Jonathan Christensen, 27, of Irrigon, was initially reported missing Monday, but was located Monday evening by Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies at a residence on Progress Road in Hermiston. After an investigation, Christensen was taken into custody and lodged at the Umatilla County Jail on multiple charges, including menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct, pointing a firearm at another, and attempted unlawful use of a weapon.
Police said Christensen pointed a AR-15 rifle at someone in the area of 32293 West Progress Road, Hermiston, at around 6:45 p.m. Sunday. He fired the rifle into a field, according to the sheriff’s office.
