PENDLETON — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help finding a burglary suspect.
The sheriff’s office reported it has a warrant for the arrest of Amanda Marie Warren, 38, of Pendleton, who also uses the last name Hernandez, for a home burglary and eluding police.
The sheriff’s office Wednesday at approximately 6 p.m. responded to a report of a theft at a residence on Birch Creek Road northeast of Milton-Freewater. The victim, an elderly man, stated a woman he did not know came to his home and asked to clean the place. He agreed, she cleaned the home, and left.
After she was gone, according to the sheriff’s office, the victim discovered items missing, including his wallet and two firearms (a revolver and a semi-automatic pistol).
The sheriff’s office warned Warren may still possess the two guns. She also could be connected to an older white sedan.
Sheriff’s Lt. Sterrin Holcomb said investigators tied Warren to the crime but she could not release more details because the case is active.
The sheriff’s office also cautioned residents, especially elderly who live alone, to be aware of how the suspect pulled off the crime and urged anyone having additional information to call detective Kacey Ward at 541-966-3638 or the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 and reference case No. 19-1009. In case of an emergency, call 911.
Anyone who knows of Warren’s location should not approach her, the sheriff’s office warned, but call the dispatch or 911.
