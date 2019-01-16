Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan said he is now involved in saving the horses at the Buck Brogoitti Animal Rescue.
Rowan, who is president of the Buck Brogoitti advisory board, also warned people to stay off the large-animal sanctuary just outside Pendleton.
Sanctuary director Tamera Brogoitti announced last week she was closing the nonprofit for lack of revenue, help and direction from its board of advisors. She also said the 15 horses on her almost-300 acres were about to go hungry.
Community Equine Outreach of Eastern Washington, a nonprofit in Mesa, Washington, raised enough money to provide four tons of hay for the horses and volunteered to oversee their adoptions. Laura Stark, director of organization, said all the horses look healthy and could potentially find new homes, and the hay should last about three weeks.
She also reported Community Equine Outreach was pleased to work with Rowan.
Brogoitti also said she does not want people coming onto her property, which is where the sanctuary operates. Rowan said the problem has been people trying to take horses. Stark said however well-meaning anyone may be, adopting a horse is a process and takes time.
