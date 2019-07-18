Pendleton Bike Week founder Eric Folkestad and his crew created this Harley Davidson motorcycle as a tribute to the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Til Taylor. Taylor was working in his office the morning of July 25, 1920, when inmates at the jail escaped. One of the offenders, Emmett Bancroft, shot and killed Taylor, who was a lawman with the sheriff’s office for 18 years. Bancroft paid for the crime with his life, along with two others who hung. The other offenders served life sentences. The motorcycle will be on display at the Pendleton Convention Center until Sunday. Bike Week participants honor Taylor and other fallen officers every year during the Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony at Til Taylor Park, Pendleton, where the statue of Taylor on his horse overlooks the park.