Shine on: M-F Drive-In Theater reels out another season of entertainment

MILTON-FREEWATER — The 70th season of the M-F Drive-In Theater began on the eve of Friday, March 31, with a sprinkle of rain and a flood of excitement.
Car after car, many bearing wide-eyed youngsters leaning out windows, nosed up to the ticket booth outside Milton-Freewater.
As drivers paid for admission, several greeted owner Mike Spiess like their favorite cousin.
"I'm happy to see you again," one man boomed from his pickup as his children shouted in anticipation.
Mark Jones, who grew up in Milton-Freewater, said he'd driven over from Hermiston to be here opening night with his son, Josiah, age 3.
Miguel Aguirre-Dalke, 10, rode from Walla Walla with his mom, Sage Armstrong. After admission, the duo had a ten spot left for snacks and that made both of them grin.
Spiess and his helper, Jace Hodge, quickly made change — the enterprise is cash only — and reminded everyone to tune to 90.7 FM to listen to the movie.
No one seemed to blink at paying one more dollar for the adult ticket over last year, a change made necessary by inflation, Spiess said.
First up was "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," of the DC Comics superheroes genre, followed by "65," a sci-fi film starring Adam Driver. With showtime starting at full dusk, a night at the drive-in can be a hefty shot of entertainment.
The drive-in is the only area theater to offer two movies for the price of one, goes the familiar Spiess family adage.
The formula has worked well for decades, even as the coronavirus pandemic threw everything for a loop in 2020.
A look back
It wasn't their first rodeo with big challenges, said Mike Spiess and his wife, Lorie Spiess.
This outdoor theater, one of just four drive-ins remaining in Oregon and an estimated 300 in the nation, was built in 1953. Mike's parents, Dick and Loretta Spiess, purchased it in the winter of 1961, the same year firstborn Mike came along.
"The summer of '62 was our first season," Mike Spiess said.
Each spring means restoration and improvements at the property. Most notable was that of 2008, after a historic windstorm swept across this corner of the Northwest and demolished the enormous projection screen.
Weather can be the harshest movie critic, Lorie Spiess pointed out.
In 2022, the drive-in had to close one April night because of falling snow, the one thing projected images can't cut through. The flakes block the light and that creates shadows across the screen, she explained.
Then there was a monsoon-like rain and wind event last August, with a downpour so copious it blew out lights and ruined signs.
"Other than that, we had a projector break down once. Otherwise we're open," Lorie Spiess said, chopping away at 2 pounds of fresh mushrooms for the pizzas that will go out.
The concession stand, largely original to the 1953 construction, is a kingdom unto itself, visited on show nights by a fervent and loyal fan base.
Lorie Spiess rules alongside other family members and staff that consists of high school and college students, many of whom have known the couple through private and public schools.
After marrying at age 19 — their first date was at the drive-in, naturally — Lorie and Mike went off to college, returning weekends and summers to assist with the family business.
Both have spent their careers working in education. Mike continues to do so as a math teacher and football coach for College Place Public Schools, while Lorie has now moved her expertise to grandchild tending several afternoons a week.
Family helps the show go on
It's family from both sides who show up season after season. Luella Nyquist, for example. Mike's aunt came to Milton-Freewater from the Salem area to help her sister, Loretta, and brother-in-law, Dick, in 1970.
The plan was to work at the drive-in and at Lamb-Weston food processor for one summer, Nyquist recalled as she carried a No. 10 can of cheese sauce to the nacho station.
"I never went back home. I just like it here," she said.
Nyquist has now blown out 80 candles on her birthday cake and has no plan to stop helping set up the snack shack ahead of the crowd.
Kristi Richard is under a similar employment contract, usually getting paid in pizza.
Richard estimated she's been assisting her sister Lorie for some four decades.
She doesn't dread the opening of the season, "but by August …," Richard said, pantomiming exhaustion.
Pizza is king
Inside the stand's swinging saloon doors, the scent of fresh popcorn filled every nook before the gates opened. Roy Cohoon, brought into this gig through marriage, manned the giant kettle, dumping load after load of hot, fluffy puffs onto a growing popcorn mountain.
Stacks of movie staples — Junior Mints, Mike and Ike, Good & Plenty — sat ready in their showcase below the counter.
But here, Lorie said, pizza rules.
Not only are those made from scratch, save for the crust, but they represent an affordable treat, she added.
"You can feed a family for $24," she said.
A 12-inch pizza runs $12-$15 and crowd favorites are pepperoni, sausage and Canadian bacon. It's not unusual for folks to show up just for the pizza, exiting the gate with a hot pie for dinner at home.
Other traditional offerings are priced for families, including hot dogs for $4 and nacho boats for $5. That's saying something for a small business that basically shops for snack offerings at the grocery store, the Spiesses said.
Keeping the drive-in accessible for families was important to his father, Mike said as he geared up to run the projection booth.
"Our sweet spot is the mom in her 30s who has a bunch of little kids," he said. "The families are the ones who spend the money in the snack bar."
It wasn't easy to raise some of the prices this year, he and Lorie agreed, but ballooning food, wage and other costs forced the decision.
And there are the expenses that have always determined the drive-in's bottom line, such as the digital projector that rang up at $60,000 in 2010 and the affiliated bulbs that can run $1,000.
Until that equipment landed, movies would arrive on six or so metal reels. Like his father before him, Mike would then splice them into one continuous film wound on a "platter" reel.
Now movies come in the mail, on a hard drive about the size of a VHS cartridge.
"Then I get an email with a code to unlock it," he said.
When things go wrong, a technician working remotely can usually fix the issue. That said, on the first night of the install, a "hellacious" hail storm mysteriously stopped the showing of the second film, Mike said.
"And once the sound and picture weren't synced up," he said.
Yet the digital benefits are clear: The images are super bright and the sound is crisp, compared to the old days, he said.
Eventually the drive-in will have to phase into the laser age.
"But maybe not in my lifetime," Mike, 61, said.
What's coming soon is a question
Lorie and Mike are unsure if they see a theater successor in their three children. Two are educators living elsewhere and the one adult son here is working in the wine industry.
"I'm not sure if I would wish it on them," Mike said with his frequently-seen grin.
He spoke as a man who used to break up fights and once had an unhappy customer try to shoot him with a hunting bow, after all.
That guy missed, and those days are thankfully over, Mike said.
Coronavirus has caused a swerve in the Spiesses timetable. Before 2020, it seemed plausible both could retire from education and count on the drive-in's profits to see them through.
But with multiple lockdowns, the movie industry released no new product that first pandemic summer. Eventually Hollywood responded by opening its vaults to make old content available at a reasonable cost, Mike said.
As well, the M-F Drive-In became a safer community hub. The family opened the gates for a number of community uses, from Easter church services, Weston-McEwen High School's graduation ceremony, virtual concerts and film festivals.
The summer of 2021, though, was far flatter. New movies still were not on tap and neither was much else.
"Then last year there were a very few new movies available," Mike recalled of 2022. "We played 'Top Gun (Maverick)' four times that summer," he said.
In a normal year there is so much new content out there, no one theater can use it all, he said.
"The trade articles feel like the 2024 season will be back to normal, and I think this summer will be the start of that movie content availability," he said.
Open only on weekends for now, the drive-in ramps up to six nights a week after schools let out in June. That will include "Rewind Wednesdays," when admission returns to $12 a carload, Lorie said.
For the time being, she and Mike are content to be entrenched in the family tradition. And who can say? Maybe a grandchild will be the next to step up, the two speculated.
"I'll probably stick around until my mid-60s," Mike said. "I don't dislike this … yet."
