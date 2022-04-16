PORTLAND — WNBA player Shoni Schimmel, 29, of Pendleton, is facing federal assault charges that could put her in prison for 15 years.
U.S. Attorney's Office in Oregon in a press release reported a federal court unsealed an indictment Friday, April 15, charging former Schimmel with assault by strangulation of an intimate dating partner and assault resulting in substantial bodily injury on the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
According to the indictment, on June 13, 2021, Schimmel allegedly strangled her partner on the reservation. Schimmel further assaulted her partner causing substantial bodily injury.
Federal authorities on April 15 arrested Schimmel, who also made her initial appearance in federal court, where during an arraignment she pleaded not guilty. The court released her and scheduled a two-day jury trial scheduled to June 14.
If convicted, according to the press release, Schimmel faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in federal prison, three years’ supervised release and a fine of $250,000.
U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug of the District of Oregon made the announcement.
The FBI and the Umatilla Tribal Police Department investigate the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashley R. Cadotte is prosecuting the case.
An indictment is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Domestic violence is a serious crime that includes both physical and emotional abuse. It is frequently hidden from public view. Many survivors suffer in silence, afraid to seek help or not knowing where to turn. The traumatic effects of domestic violence also extend beyond the abused person, impacting family members and communities.
If you or someone you know are in immediate danger, please call 911.
If you need assistance or know someone who needs help, please contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). Many communities throughout the country have developed support networks to assist survivors in the process of recovery.
The StrongHearts Native Helpline offers culturally specific support and advocacy for American Indian and Alaska Native survivors of domestic violence. Call 1-844-762-8483 or visit www.strongheartshelpline.org for more information.
