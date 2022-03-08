HERMISTON — Hermiston police are investing a shooting Monday, March 7, that put three rounds into an unmarked police vehicle and sent a teen to the hospital.
Hermiston Police Chief Jason Edmiston in a press release also reported his department asked the middle schools and high school go into a secure room protocol during the incident.
Hermiston police at about 1:30 p.m. responded to the area of West Madrona Avenue and Northwest 13th Street on a report of gunshots. According to the press release, an on-duty detective in an unmarked police vehicle was in the area on an unrelated matter and called in the gunfire.
“As the detective followed one of the involved vehicles to call out the description and direction of travel for patrol officers, he began receiving fire from an unknown location,” Edmitson reported.
The detective observed a second vehicle and reported its description. According to the press release, the detective’s vehicle sustained damage from three rounds but the detective was unharmed.
After receiving the vehicle descriptions, officers located a red Nissan Altima on the 1000 block of West Orchard Avenue. Police stopped the car, detained the driver, who was 17, and took the person to the to the Hermiston Police Department for questioning.
Police seized he car pursuant to the execution of a search warrant, according to the press release, which did not reveal any more information about the identity of the driver.
Officers learned a person with a gunshot wound to the leg was dropped off at Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston. According to the press release, police questioned the “uncooperative 18-year old from Umatilla” who did not suffer life-threatening injuries.
“This investigation is ongoing,” according to Edmiston, “however it appears to be an isolated incident revolving around a fight that escalated.”
The police chief also explained the request to have some local schools use secure room protocol “was not instantaneous as we were trying to assess exactly what we had (to include whether our officer was injured or not) while dispatch was receiving numerous additional calls regarding the unidentified vehicle speeding around town. The elementary schools were released as normal, 40 minutes before this incident began.”
This is at least the third shooting in Eastern Oregon involving teens since March 4.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office arrested a 16-year-old male in Prairie City after a teen girl suffered a gunshot to the face and suffered significant trauma to her head.
And Manuel Adam Peralez Jr., 19, of Walla Walla, faces a murder charge stemming from a shooting March 5 in Milton-Freewater that killed Jason Samuel Warner, 18, of Milton-Freewater.
