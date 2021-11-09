A tow truck hauls off a vehicle Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, from the corner of South Main Street and Southwest Court Avenue in downtown Pendleton that police said is "associated" with a shooting at the nearby Marigold Hotel.
PENDLETON — A person is in the hospital and another is in police custody after a shooting and car crash Tuesday, Nov. 9, in downtown Pendleton.
Police responded to the Marigold Hotel, 105 S.E. Court Ave., at around 12:40 p.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls of shots fired, Pendleton Police Chief Chuck Byram said.
Not long after, a red Volkswagen crashed into a utility post at the corner of Main Street and Southwest Court Avenue. Byram confirmed the crash and the shooting are “associated.” Byram said the occupants fled to a house a few hundred feet away.
Byram said a person in the vehicle was shot and now is in the hospital. Byram said police did not know the person's medical status.
He declined to provide any information about the “person of interest” in custody at the police department. He said officers found the person at the Marigold Hotel and took them into custody without incident.
Byram dispelled a rumor of an active shooter downtown. He spoke near the crime scene, where pedestrians were free to walk by or peer through their windows as police investigated the shooting.
Byram also said police plan to release more information soon.
