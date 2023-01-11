PENDLETON — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that led to the partial amputation of a man’s arm.
Law enforcement early Friday, Jan. 6, responded to St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton, on a report of a 35-year-old man from Pendleton who arrived at the emergency department with a gunshot wound to the arm.
The hospital went into a lock down per internal protocol, according to a statement Monday, Jan. 9, from the sheriff's office.
A Life Flight helicopter flew the victim to Oregon Health & Science University, Portland, where he underwent surgery, resulting in a partial amputation of his right arm.
According to the affidavits for search warrants in the case, police photos of the injury showed what appeared to be a “shotgun type wound to the right arm just below the wrist.”
Law enforcement was not able to question the victim about what happened, but he told hospital staff he “had been kicked out of the house” on Brower Lane and went back to get his property, per the affidavits. He knocked on the back door but no one answered, and as he walked away he saw a person with a shotgun come out of the house, so he headed to the Dodge Dakota he was driving. He entered the pickup and was shot through the window.
Some of that synced up with information the woman provided, according to the affidavits.
Sheriff’s deputy Michael Ellwood interviewed the woman. She revealed her two male friends had a beef. The friend she went with to the home had been staying there and had been intimate with her other friend’s wife. He later told the woman and another friend he “was feeling pretty bad about it.”
That other friend told the husband, according to the affidavit, and the husband kicked the man out of the house at gunpoint and did not allow him to gather his belongings. The man even reported the confrontation the morning of Dec. 24, stating two males woke him, brandished firearms at him and yelled for him to get out of the house. One man had a handgun and the other had a shotgun.
The woman told the deputy they borrowed a pickup to go back to the house to get the keys to her friend’s car. But when they arrived, the husband was on the porch holding a shotgun. The woman talked to him, but he “started getting loud” about the situation with the man who was intimate with his wife.
Inside the house, the husband noticed on his security monitors that someone else got out of the pickup. The woman tried to cover for who she arrived with, but the husband followed her to the pickup. As she shut the door to the vehicle, she heard tapping on the driver’s side window, and the husband wanted the driver to take off his ski mask and show his face.
As the pickup pulled away, the affidavit states, she heard three gunshots. As they drove off, the man realized he had been shot and drove to the hospital.
So far there have been no arrests in the case. The sheriff’s office, however, reported it has identified a person of interest in the shooting and investigators do not believe there is any threat to the general public’s safety.
