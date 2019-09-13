PENDLETON — Equipped with the “nose of a bloodhound,” Barbara Couture detects a burning scent emanating somewhere in her 108 S.E. Court Ave. shop.
She never finds the source of the smell, but she nevertheless turns off the decorative lights that are attached to the display window.
A former bridal gown store, the Couture West pop-up shop looks like it’s been there far longer than its arrival last week.
Couture sells spurs, clothing, and an assortment of high-end Western memorabilia, joking that she sells everything but lingerie.
Couture said she prefers to sell indoors because of the value of her wares. Now in her third year on Court Avenue, she said she’d like to return to the building each Round-Up as long as a permanent tenant doesn’t come along.
Couture likes Pendleton because there’s a solid group of collectors looking to buy Western items ranging from $5 to $50,000.
Based out of Idaho, Couture works dozens of events per year. Her shop will stick around until Tuesday, before event-hopping all the way to the National Finals Rodeo in December.
“This is just the beginning of the mad dash to Christmas,” she said.
Round-Up week is often an exercise in how to squeeze the most out of existing commercial spaces. Besides the vendors who line the streets, restaurants suddenly find more room for outdoor dining, and sidewalk sales abound.
Enterprising entrepreneurs, like Couture, also use some of Pendleton’s vacant storefronts for pop-up shops. These companies rent the space for the week to take advantage of the swollen customer base before tearing everything down and moving out when the rodeo ends.
Lucchese Bootmaker has done pop-up shops across the country, but this is their first trip to Round-Up.
Mario Vega, Lucchese’s special events director, said establishing a pop-up shop has been the Texas-based company’s ambition for about a decade, but it wasn’t until staff members found the building at 156 S. Main St. that they were able to make it a reality.
A former bank, the space has mostly sat vacant for years, even after real estate developer Jordan Schnitzer bought it in 2016.
Vega said the products made by Lucchese (pronounced Loo-kay-see) aren’t meant to be sold in a parking lot or sidewalk, and the Main Street location put them right in the heart of Pendleton.
It took quite a bit of effort to set up the shop.
Vega said this was the furthest northwest Lucchese had ever gone for a pop-up shop and the company needed to unload 3,000 pairs of boots from a 53-foot trailer to stock their inventory. The whole setup process lasted three days and Lucchese brought five employees to man the store all week.
Business has been slow in the early days of Round-Up week, and Vega is hoping the pace picks up before he and his staff leave because he would like to return.
Vega said he’s been to all the biggest rodeos in Texas, but the Pendleton Round-Up is the best one he’s seen.
He added that the Texas rodeos bring in people by scheduling big name musical acts to perform after the rodeo activities end for the day, but in Pendleton, the audience doesn’t need the promise of a famous performer to enjoy the rodeo.
While Couture West and Lucchese chose modestly sized spaces for their pop-up shops, the “Reflections of the Brand” Western art gallery did not skimp on space.
The gallery filled up the vacant retail space at the 1000 S.W. Dorion Ave. former Pendleton Grain Growers building. PGG vacated the space as it shut down all of its retail operations in 2014 on its way to dissolving the co-op in 2016.
But on Wednesday, it was bustling again as tourists, residents, and even the Happy Canyon princesses browsed through the art.
Brian Currin, PGG properties manager, said he had the idea to host an art gallery at the old store before last year’s Round-Up, but he needed time to organize.
He contacted his longtime friend, Denise Smith, to curate and manage the show, and she was able to bring in 24 different exhibitors to show their art at the space.
It was a big undertaking, but Smith said she put in a special effort for Pendleton.
“You bring your best here,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.