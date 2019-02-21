Residents attending Wednesday’s Umatilla County Board of Commissioners meeting in Pendleton got a surprise — an order to serve as jurors.
The meeting began at 9 a.m. on the first floor at the county courthouse. Commissioner Bill Elfering, chair of the board, said before getting to business he had to deal with a special request.
“I think in my six years sitting as a commissioner, this is the first time this has come up,” he told the crowd of about 20. “But there is a court going on upstairs, and the court is short six jurors. And we need six volunteers to serve on the jury.”
Umatilla County Circuit Court operates three courtrooms on the second courthouse, and Circuit Judge Jon Lieuallen was overseeing a trial that needed a jury. Elfering asked for people to raise their hand to see if they had enough volunteers.
No one volunteered.
“If not,” he continued, “the court is authorized to appoint you as a juror.”
That drew some chuckles. But court security deputy Felix Parada was there to collect folks to serve on the jury. Commissioner George Murdock asked if county employees could take those seats, and Parada said he would check.
The first portion of the meeting moved into a public hearing on a request from residents to declare a section of McKinney Avenue in Hermiston as a public road. About 17 minutes past 9, sheriff's Sgt. Dwight Johnson entered the room and asked to interrupt. He is in charge of court security.
“Judge Lieuallen is in a trial,” he said, “and he has ordered us to recruit six jurors for that trial because there is a shortage.”
The judge thought the trial would last only Wednesday, Johnson said, and maybe some folks with free time could volunteer. Otherwise security would make the selection. He also told commissioners a random group of citizens would be better suited than a selection of county employees.
“Any volunteers at all?” Johnson asked.
One man raised his hand.
The public hearing on the road ended at about 9:35 with the board approving the request.
“McKinney is a public road,” Elfering said, which drew applause from the many there for the hearing.
He also quipped he knew most in attendance would enjoy staying for the rest of the meeting, but they could report to the deputy in the hallway.
Johnson during a phone interview Thursday morning said one more person volunteered and his staff selected the other four. He said he looked around the courthouse first for jurors but did not find anyone. The public meeting, however, had more than enough. Being a juror may not be may a joy, he said, but the service is critical.
Roy Blaine said it was unusual to not have enough people to serve on a jury. Blaine is the trial court administrator for the 6th Judicial District of Umatilla and Morrow counties. Since taking on the position in late 2007, he said he could recall only three or four times the court lacked jurors. When that happens, he said, a judge can ask the sheriff or court administrator to find enough people to create a jury.
How much the weather had anything to do with the juror shortage remains a question. Thick fog and slick conditions shut down Interstate 84 between Pendleton and La Grande, but most roads in Umatilla and Morrow counties were OK to drive. The National Weather Service initially had a winter storm warning for Tuesday but dropped that to an advisory through Wednesday afternoon.
The trial was for Shawn Dion Simpson, 60, of Pendleton, who faced charges of misdemeanor driving under the influence of intoxicants and felony aggravated harassment for spitting on a Pendleton police officer in August 2018. Court records show the trial lasted until Wednesday afternoon. The jury voted 10-2 to find Simpson guilty of the harassment and 12-0 to find him guilty of driving under the influence. His sentencing is March 4.
