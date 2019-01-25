President Donald Trump agreed on Friday to temporarily end the federal government shutdown, reopening the government through Feb. 15.
It's good news for the nearly 800,000 furloughed federal workers who were not working or receiving pay during the shutdown, but depending on what happens next, local people and programs could still be affected.
Area school districts rely on grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to fund food programs for low-income students.
Most said they were covered for the next few weeks, but if a shutdown lasts beyond next month, they'll be more concerned.
"We're really watching the February deadlines," Umatilla School District Superintendent Heidi Sipe said. "Currently, we're not seeing an impact on child nutrition; however, if the shutdown continues past February, we may have some struggles."
According to a press release from the Oregon Department of Education Child Nutrition Programs, the ODE will continue processing and paying for claims for federal assistance on food programs throughout March 2019. The press release stated that USDA, which contracts with vendors to ship food products to school, would continue operating normally through February, and that most products up through that point have already been purchased.
But the press release said if the shutdown lasts beyond February, it's unclear what will happen with food deliveries, as well as with ordering food for the following school year, which is usually done in February.
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is another program that local families have seen affected by the shutdown. The federal program gives low-income families some supplemental funds to purchase food.
Belit Burke, the program designer for DHS' self sufficiency program, said it's still too early to tell what the real impact of the shutdown will be. Oregon beneficiaries received their SNAP money for February a few weeks early to help with the lapse in funding. But they won't receive more benefits in February, even though the shutdown is temporarily over.
"Those benefits have to last," she said.
She said the amount that each family receives varies, but the average caseload receives $209 per month.
"It's meant to be a supplement, but it ends up being many people's whole budget, so they live pretty lean," Burke said.
Other nutrition programs, like the WIC (Women, Infants and Children) program, are expected to be covered through February, as well.
The SNAP program is a different funding stream than the SNAP-Ed program, said Angie Treadwell, the OSU Extension Service coordinator of SNAP-Ed (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Education). Treadwell said her program has already been funded for the entire fiscal year, so they will not be affected by the shutdown any time soon. That program provides ways for families to learn how to use their available resources to eat better, including family cooking classes and food tastings at local schools.
