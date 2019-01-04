PENDLETON — Construction will begin Sunday along Emigrant Avenue in Pendleton to bring the sidewalk ramps up to current safety standards at the Southwest Sixth, Seventh, Eighth and Ninth street intersections.
According to a release from the Oregon Department of Transportation, Brown Contracting Inc. of Eugene will do the work and it will take several months, with the earliest end date in March depending on weather.
Pedestrians will be detoured to avoid the area and motorists may want to use alternate routes to avoid closures. One lane of traffic will be affected and on-street parking will be reduced.
Work will also include right of way acquisitions, the relocation of some utilities and signs, and modifications to storm drainage inlets as needed, according to the release.
The work will bring the intersections in compliance with new Americans with Disabilities Act standards, and are part of a larger state effort to update curbs on all state highways by 2032.
