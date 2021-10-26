HERMISTON — A dark and fuzzy photo of a possible bear is circulating around social media, causing rigorous argument. While some people believe the image in the photo is a bear, other people are not so sure.
Maybe it is a dog, they say. A few people even claim it is a calf.
A UPS Customer Care Center employee made the first report Thursday, Oct. 21, at 1 p.m. after he saw the animal near his work on Westport Lane, Hermiston.
A Umatilla County sheriff’s deputy responded to the call, arrived on the scene and took photos that are now causing all the debate.
Steve Cherry, district wildlife biologist with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, said a bear sighting is possible.
“You never know,” he said.
The odds are not great of a black bear being seen where it was, but he would not rule it out. He has seen photos of the sighting, and he said “they all look like they could be a bear.”
The nearest population of black bears lives around 30 miles away from the report of the sighting, Cherry said. That population lives toward the Blue Mountains, just outside of Pendleton.
When young bears leave their mother, they sometimes wander as they search for a new home. Cherry said such a bear, right now, would be getting ready for hibernation and would be looking for a food source.
A stray bear, in this situation, could be attracted by trash cans. There would be few other sources for food in the area, so it would likely move on to a different place.
Mark Kirsch, John Day watershed manager for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, said the presence of a bear in Hermiston would be “very atypical.”
“I can’t remember another one,” he said.
Kirsch said he can’t speak to the exact motivation that would drive a bear out of the mountains and toward the desert, but added animals’ motivation to wander is “typically tied to their stomach.”
People should not be worried about an attack, Cherry said. Bears, unless they are overly familiar with people, are afraid of us.
If people come face-to-face with a bear, they should “act big,” Cherry said. They should stand tall and shout, keeping their eyes on the bear. Backing up is fine to do, but people should not turn and run. Such action may encourage bears to pursue.
Most times, bears will run from people when people do not act fearful in front of the bears.
East Oregonian reporter Bryce Dole contributed to this report.
