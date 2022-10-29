Mark Norton, of Spokane, left, chair of the Northwest Aerospace Consortium, learns about Astrium's hovering, tethered drone from Steve Brandt, CEO of the Colorado company, during a grand opening Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, for the Engineering firm SIGMADesign at the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport, Pendleton.
From the left, Ken Williams, SIGMADesign engineer; Preston Eagleheart of Pendleton, Cayuse Technologies managing director, and Joby Easton, vice president of business development, SIGMADesign, pose for a photo Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at the Pendleton Unmanned Aerial Systems Range hangar, Eastern Oregon Regional Airport.
Astrium's flying wing prototype, which tested its unusual, jet exhaust-powered flight control system at the Pendleton Unmanned Aerial Systems Range, sits on display Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at the range at the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport.
Pendleton Unmanned Aerial Systems Range Manager Darryl Abling shows off the Airbus Vahana drone Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in the former B-25 bomber hangar at Eastern Oregon Regional Airport.
SIGMADesign engineer Ken Williams mills aluminum components Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at the Pendleton Unmanned Aerial Systems Range.
PENDLETON — Drones of all sorts were on display Thursday, Oct. 27, at the at the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport, Pendleton, during the grande opening of the Engineering firm SIGMADesign.
The city of Pendleton on Oct. 12 announced SIGMADesign, of Camas, Washington, expanded its services in partnership with the range. The company offers professional services supporting projects from concept through production. The product design and engineering firm serves diverse clients around the globe and provides complete product development services from its headquarters near Vancouver, other U.S. locations and Singapore.
"Our capabilities are a good fit for the test range," Joby Easton, SIGMADesign's vice president of business development said. "We're ideal for new product introduction, from which abilities the companies testing their drones here can benefit."
Ken Williams, SIGMADesign applications and mechanical engineer, demonstrated operation of the range's large computer numerical control machine tool, which fabricates parts by software code.
"When I saw how much the CNC cost, I was glad that SIGMADesign was going to operate it," the range's chief engineer Steve Lawn said.
Before the grand opening festivities, an American flight team tested Alti Reach, a South African long-endurance, vertical take-off and landing drone, just outside the World War II hangar housing Pendleton UAS Range offices.
Range Manager Darryl Abling showed off the 2016 Airbus Vahana drone, an all-electric, single-seat, tilt-wing vehicle demonstrator focused on advancing self-piloted, vertical take-off and landing flight, with a 31-mile range.
"It was our first really big project," he said. "It is one of only two in the world."
Abling came to Pendleton in 2016 from Palmdale, California, where he worked on the B-2 stealth bomber. He also pointed out another early project — a cheap, disposable, air-dropped delivery drone, consisting of a wooden box with pop-out foam wings actuated by garage door springs.
"It's designed to deliver critical supplies to remote or inaccessible areas," he said.
Also on display was Astrium's flying wing prototype, which maneuvers by bleeding off exhaust from its jet engine at its wingtips. Retired U.S. Air Force pilots in founded the Colorado-based company in 2021 to develop advanced flight control systems and provide drones for commercial and military applications.
The company has tested another product at the range, a tethered drone, which has a body of the same material as Crocs foam clog footwear, another Colorado business. The hovering drone has various applications, from providing light to surveillance.
"I've come to Pendleton 11 times," CEO Steve Brandt said. "The waitresses all know me."
Lawn said he and his family also love the town.
"I was a military brat," he said. "We moved every three years. We always wanted to live in a small city. When we first caught sight of the area from Deadman Pass (on Interstate 84), we knew this was the place for us."
"The UAS Range has been good for Pendleton businesses," Abling said. "SIGMADesign will be good for our clients, and they provide it with new customers as well."
