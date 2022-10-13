PENDLETON — The city of Pendleton announced the product engineering firm SIGMADESIGN, of Camas, Washington, has expanded its services in partnership with the Pendleton Unmanned Aircraft Systems Range.
The city in a press release Wednesday, Oct. 12, reported SIGMADESIGN is providing part or component repairs, builds, engineering and development to serve customer needs at the range.
"The Pendleton UAS Range is excited about the capabilities that our partnership with SIGMADESIGN will bring to our range users," according ti Darryl Abling, UAS range manager, said. "Range users will now be able to tap directly into SIGMADESIGN's extensive fabrication and engineering capabilities which will improve their efficiency and reduce downtime."
A shop facility is being added at the range, allowing access to product development support services. This partnership will provide enhanced engineering, integration, computer-aided design modeling and rapid prototyping. UAS products being tested at the range include innovations in defense, technology, agriculture, communications and medical industries.
"SIGMADESIGN's arrival is an absolute game-changer," Steve Chrisman, Pendleton economic development director and airport manager, said. "The Pendleton UAS Range is attracting many innovators to rural Oregon, but limited access to professional support services and supply chains can slow the development process, and delays cost money. Having world-class design, engineering and fabrication services just steps from where you're conducting your R&D is not something very many places can claim, but that'll be a reality here now."
"The SIGMADESIGN collaboration with the city of Pendleton creates unique innovation opportunities for business in Eastern Oregon and beyond," according to Erica Bogard, a business development manager at SIGMADESIGN. "Being at the forefront of supporting evolving technology in this growing industry strengthens businesses throughout the Pacific Northwest and influences others to bring technology to our region. It's pretty exciting to think about the different possibilities as well as the problems we can help solve with boots on the ground in Pendleton."
Founded in 1994 to serve product design needs of the Pacific Northwest, SIGMADESIGN has multiple U.S. locations and an office in Singapore and offers a range of services, including industrial design, systems, mechanical, manufacturing, logistics and shipping.
